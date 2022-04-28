“Ukraine-Centr” needs support!

Dear our readers! We have lived with you for many years – with someone almost 30 years, with someone less. A stormy, fleeting life changed, we changed. But always the main thing for us was to write for thinking people.

Since the beginning of the war, we have remained perhaps the only newspaper printed on paper in the Kirovograd region. Yes, our circulation has been reduced, in a smaller format, but we are still going out. In the difficult first days of the war, we were published twice a week, we paid three times as much for paper, and part of the circulation was handed out for free right on the streets. We understood: this is our duty, this is our contribution to the defense of Ukraine.

Today, all our financial resources have been exhausted, and we are turning to you, dear readers, for help. We will be grateful for any help.

We will report on the funds received and spent.

Below are three support options: the bank account of the editorial board, the credit card of the editor-in-chief Ephim Marmer and PayPal.

Paypal:

marmer.st@gmail.com

Privat 24:

5363 5426 0288 7912